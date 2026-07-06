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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Power of History, new show 'In Common,' Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 6, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
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Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
1 of 4  — Ousmane Power-Greene, author of "The Confessions of Matthew Strong".jpeg
Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
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Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
In Common: Berkshires to the Bay. NEPM. GBH News. CAI.
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4 of 4  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

We conclude our trio of 250th-focused Power of History talks with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene by looking at the years just after our official separation from England, our baby steps as a nation seeking to establish federal criteria, and the circumstances that led to Elizabeth "Mumbet" Freeman’s court case that would officially end slavery in the Bay State.

On our nation’s birthday this weekend, you have an opportunity to expand your perspective to encompass the whole state. “In Common” is a new program out of WGBH, CAI, and NEPM that seeks to connect the stories of all 351 towns and cities in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. We talk with host Jeremy Siegel about the series, the surprising facts he’s learned about our corner of New England, and the pilot episode that you can hear this weekend.

And Congressman Jim McGovern is managing to survive summer in the DMV in this heatwave, a feat in and of itself, while simultaneously giving us his takes on recent SCOTUS decisions, his worries about possible executive branch intervention in the upcoming midterms, his thoughts on the nation’s birthday this weekend and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYAmerica 250Power of HistoryMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith