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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Power of History, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:14 PM EDT
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SSO President Heather Caisse-Roberts and conductor Deanna Tham speak to The Fabulous 413.
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SSO President Heather Caisse-Roberts and conductor Deanna Tham speak to The Fabulous 413.
NEPM
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
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Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
NEPM

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) begins its 2026-27 season this weekend, and with it a search for a new music director, a position that’s laid empty for a number of years. Their second candidate takes the podium for this concert, Maestra Deanna Tham. We learn about her perspective while SSO President Heather Caisse Roberts expounds on the important local connections of orchestras. Plus we let you know how you can meet both of them in person on Oct. 21!

There’s also the legacy of the American experiment and the ways it has influenced ideas of freedom and democracy on a global scale. Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene has just returned from discussing American history at a conference in Italy, so we talk about that reach and some of the ways we are academically reaching folx on our own shores by showing them the important place humanities have in our daily life, for which he’s even recently won an award.

And since language will always have an impact, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, wants us to sound as hip as possible, so it’s time to check in with what’s up and coming in hot phrase-ery in their slang dictionary.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICPower of HistoryHISTORYWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith