Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Power of History, Word Nerd

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) begins its 2026-27 season this weekend, and with it a search for a new music director, a position that’s laid empty for a number of years. Their second candidate takes the podium for this concert, Maestra Deanna Tham . We learn about her perspective while SSO President Heather Caisse Roberts expounds on the important local connections of orchestras. Plus we let you know how you can meet both of them in person on Oct. 21!

There’s also the legacy of the American experiment and the ways it has influenced ideas of freedom and democracy on a global scale. Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene has just returned from discussing American history at a conference in Italy, so we talk about that reach and some of the ways we are academically reaching folx on our own shores by showing them the important place humanities have in our daily life, for which he’s even recently won an award.