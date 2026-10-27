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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey, Andrea James & Mike Minogue

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis SmithNirvani Williams
Published October 27, 2026 at 7:57 PM EDT
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Incumbent Gov. Maura Healey is running for reelection.
1 of 3  — healey.png
Incumbent Gov. Maura Healey is running for reelection.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Independent Andrea James is running for Massachusetts governor in 2026.
2 of 3  — 20261021_142126.jpg
Independent Andrea James is running for Massachusetts governor in 2026.
Elizabeth Román / NEPM
Republican Mike Minogue is running for Massachusetts governor in the 2026 elections.
3 of 3  — minogue.png
Republican Mike Minogue is running for Massachusetts governor in the 2026 elections.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re one week from the elections, so today we focus on the gubernatorial race for the Bay State.

Today we meet the three candidates vying for the seat in Massachusetts with the NEPM reporter who’s spoken to all of them, Nirvani Williams.

So, whether you’re curious about the triumphs and failures of the incumbent Maura Healey, the veteran engineer Mike Minogue pledging possible solutions, or independent newcomer Andrea James who is running an impressive grassroots campaign, we see how they fare on the issues of affordability, taxes, our housing crisis, education, and more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNORSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams