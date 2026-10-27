Gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey, Andrea James & Mike Minogue
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Incumbent Gov. Maura Healey is running for reelection.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
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Independent Andrea James is running for Massachusetts governor in 2026.
Elizabeth Román / NEPM
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Republican Mike Minogue is running for Massachusetts governor in the 2026 elections.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
We’re one week from the elections, so today we focus on the gubernatorial race for the Bay State.
Today we meet the three candidates vying for the seat in Massachusetts with the NEPM reporter who’s spoken to all of them, Nirvani Williams.
So, whether you’re curious about the triumphs and failures of the incumbent Maura Healey, the veteran engineer Mike Minogue pledging possible solutions, or independent newcomer Andrea James who is running an impressive grassroots campaign, we see how they fare on the issues of affordability, taxes, our housing crisis, education, and more.