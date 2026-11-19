It’s all women doing cool things today.

Like trying to end hunger. Dr. Marianna Chilton has been studying hunger while documenting it and its sources for decades. Her most recent book “ The Painful Truth About Hunger in America ” offers stark first-hand accounts of folx experiencing hunger while presenting harsh realities about how we need to address it as a nation. We speak with her about the many hungers that afflict us and the systems that feed its endurance.

Graphic artist Grace Desmarais has released a new book exploring the medusa myth, a step away from her usual medium of auto-bio comics, and is coming back to the area of her alma mater for an afternoon event at Comics 'N More in Easthampton on Nov. 19 . We speak with her about the appeal of the story in “A Song for Medusa” and how it correlates with the work she writes about herself.