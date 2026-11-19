Hunger research, graphic novelist Grace Desmarais, online dictionary Wordnik
It’s all women doing cool things today.
Like trying to end hunger. Dr. Marianna Chilton has been studying hunger while documenting it and its sources for decades. Her most recent book “The Painful Truth About Hunger in America” offers stark first-hand accounts of folx experiencing hunger while presenting harsh realities about how we need to address it as a nation. We speak with her about the many hungers that afflict us and the systems that feed its endurance.
Graphic artist Grace Desmarais has released a new book exploring the medusa myth, a step away from her usual medium of auto-bio comics, and is coming back to the area of her alma mater for an afternoon event at Comics 'N More in Easthampton on Nov. 19. We speak with her about the appeal of the story in “A Song for Medusa” and how it correlates with the work she writes about herself.
And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, knows that words are much more fun when you bring a friend around. So we meet Brienne Hughes, a historical linguist, and learn about her work as a board member on the community-based and all-encompassing website, Wordnik.