For NEPM's Summer Shorts series, we asked our storytellers to introduce their own stories and share a summer selfie with you.

"This story is about my experience with on-line dating but it wasn't until after I told it when people came up to me to talk to me about it, that I realized just how universal some of the fears and feelings I related were." - Andrew Shelffo

Valley Voices Story Slams are a production of New England Public Media and the Academy of Music Theatre.