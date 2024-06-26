Mount Greylock Regional School prevails in ‘As Schools Match Wits’ championship match

June 26, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 63rd season of “As Schools Match Wits” (“ASMW”) concluded on Saturday, June 22, at the studios of Westfield State University and broadcast on NEPM TV with the championship match between Longmeadow High and Mount Greylock Regional School. After an exhilarating competition, Mount Greylock was announced as the winning team and will proudly take home the coveted Collamore Cup.

Dozens of students from public and private high schools in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont competed during the season in a fun but challenging game of academic performance. Teams are randomly paired up in qualifying matches to see who can gain the most points and win their match answering questions in six categories: arts and entertainment, literature, math and science, general knowledge (includes sports), social studies (includes civics, geography, etc.), and world events (history and current events).

The top eight highest-scoring teams enter the quarterfinal playoff matches followed by the top four advancing to the semifinals. This year those schools included, on June 8, Mount Greylock vs. Westfield High and on June 15, Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Longmeadow High. Semifinal wins by Longmeadow High and Mount Greylock advanced those two teams on June 22 to the championship match.

“ASMW has been a constant in the region for 63 years now, and as a venue for academic competition it is just as vital and important now as it was back when it first started in 1961. While we’ve given it a 21st century look and feel, at its heart it’s the timeless pursuit of knowledge that fuels the show,” said Tony Dunne, executive producer of “ASMW” and content director for NEPM. “With a following that now spans generations, it truly is a western Mass. institutional treasure unlike any other, and each season I’m always in awe of what these high school students know and how dedicated and competitive they are.”

Originally created by Leonard J. Collamore in 1961 to showcase local students in an engaging format, “As Schools Match Wits” continues its legacy. Today, the Boston/New England Regional Emmy Award nominated program is one of the longest-running academic quiz show competitions of its kind in the country. It is co-produced by NEPM and Westfield State University and hosted by award-winning local TV journalist Beth Ward. The show is produced using Westfield State University facilities and students in the Department of Communications serve as the production crew. NEPM supplies professional production, broadcast, marketing, and technical support. It is one of the longest-running shows of its kind in the nation.

NEPM and Westfield State congratulate the 63rd season of “As Schools Match Wits” championship team, Mount Greylock Regional School, and team members Che Guerra, Quin Repetto, Caleb Low, and Parker Smith. In addition, many thanks to all student participants this year, as well as their teachers and families for supporting them in the process.

The championship match and all matches from this year are available to watch on demand.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video and music content.

For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT WESTFIELD STATE UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1839 by Horace Mann, Westfield State was the first coeducational college in America to offer an education without barriers to race, creed, or economic status. Westfield State University is dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to succeed. This season marks the 17th year that “As Schools Match Wits” has been produced on the Westfield State University campus.

