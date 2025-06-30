NEPM News wins four PMJA Awards

June 30, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The NEPM newsroom has received four 2025 Public Media Journalists Association Awards, which recognize the best in public media journalism produced in one year from across the country. Stations competed against others with similar-sized newsrooms.

Former NEPM reporter Nancy Eve Cohen’s piece, “'Another level of coverup': How a Mass. law prevents clergy abuse survivors from getting justice,” secured first place in the news feature category. Cohen has done extensive reporting on criminal justice for survivors of child sexual abuse.

Investigative reporter Dusty Christensen teamed up with The Republican reporter and editor Greta Jochem on a three-part series about asset forfeiture. Their piece “Robin Hood or legalized theft? Why it’s easy for Massachusetts police to seize property” won second place in the category of Collaborative Effort. Christensen also reports and edits for The Shoestring and Jochem has served as an investigative editor at The Republican since 2023.

Reporter Ben James secured a first place PMJA award, also in the category of Collaborative Effort, for his five-part series “Life on the Connecticut.” This was a collaboration with New Hampshire Public Radio, Vermont Public and the New England News Collaborative. James is a national award-winning print and audio journalist whose work has also appeared on NPR, the BBC and more.

And, NEPM's content team took home a first place PMJA award in the multimedia category for “Red in a Blue State,” which explored the experiences, motivations, and identities of western Massachusetts Republicans who attended the 2024 Republican National Convention. The project also won a 2025 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award and a 2025 award of excellence from the Communicator Awards.

“We are always excited to be able to honor the great journalism at local public radio stations across the country," said Christine Paige Diers, PMJA executive director. "This year, more than 1,450 entries competed for these honors."

Elizabeth Román, executive editor of NEPM News, said the awards highlight the importance of investigative reporting and collaboration between news outlets.

“All of these pieces were thoroughly investigated and thoughtfully written by reporters who are dedicated to providing our listeners and readers with in-depth journalism,” she said.

Román said she is thankful to the various newsrooms who were willing to set aside getting a “scoop” in order to provide quality news reporting that highlighted the residents of the region and showcases the talents of reporters who live and work in western Massachusetts.

