Promotions grow local business support and news reporting at NEPM

July 11, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — NEPM is proud to announce a series of strategic promotions recognizing contributions and leadership at the organization. These moves reflect NEPM’s commitment to fostering internal talent and supporting employee growth. They will also strengthen local news coverage, and support the local business community who underwrites programming on NEPM’s radio, television and digital services.

“NEPM is a place where staff can grow and take on new challenges, so we’re happy to share some good news about a few of our team members taking on new roles this month,” said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM.

Beth Fox has been promoted to senior account executive on NEPM’s corporate sponsorship team. In this role she will manage a portfolio of over 100 key accounts and new clients, and provide mentorship, guidance, and collaborative support to NEPM’s corporate sponsorship team. Fox has been on the front line of business relationship building as an account executive at NEPM since 2013. She enjoys working with the variety of local, regional and national businesses and organizations that become NEPM corporate sponsors.

Betsy Lancto will join the corporate sponsorship team as sales operations associate, managing all contracts, traffic and inventory tracking for NEPM’s local business sponsors. Lancto came to NEPM in June 2018, and before taking on this new role she served as technical director of “All Things Considered” and “The Fabulous 413” on 88.5 NEPM. A graduate of Holyoke Community College, Lancto got her start at the campus radio station 103.5FM WCCH. She’s the chair of the Valley Free Radio board and is heavily invested in the creation and promotion of local content and arts in western Mass.

"The corporate sponsorship team is so pleased to have Beth and Betsy assume these expanded roles, where they will contribute their expertise to both our team and our valued underwriters." said Rebeckah Egan, director of corporate sponsorship.

Phillip Bishop will move into a full-time role as news producer. Bishop will continue his reporting work in the newsroom and serve as technical director for “The Fabulous 413” and “All Things Considered” on 88.5 NEPM. Bishop has been working in local broadcasting for the past five years. Before joining NEPM, he was a managing news producer at WWLP-TV 22News and was the news director for his college radio station, WMUA 91.1 FM at UMass Amherst.

"Phil has made many contributions to NEPM over the past few years, from engineering ‘The Rundown’ and ‘All Things Considered,’ to reporting and back-up hosting,” said John Sutton, vice president of content and audience strategy. “We are thrilled to now have him as a full-time member of the NEPM team."

For more information on how your business can underwrite programming on 88.5 NEPM, NEPM TV, and on NEPM’s digital platforms including podcasts and YouTube, email sales@nepm.org.

To submit a tip or story idea to the NEPM newsroom, email news@nepm.org.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org