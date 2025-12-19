Academic quiz show ‘As Schools Match Wits’ celebrates 65th anniversary season on NEPM

Dec. 18, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — “As Schools Match Wits,” a joint production of New England Public Media and Westfield State University, returns for its 65th season on NEPM TV on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. The program, one of the longest-running academic quiz shows in the country, marks a major milestone this year: 65 years of celebrating knowledge, teamwork and community pride in western Massachusetts.

Hosted by Beth Ward, ASMW brings together high school teams from across western New England in a spirited competition that showcases academic excellence. Public and private schools go head-to-head in qualifying matches to earn points, with the top four teams advancing to playoffs for the coveted Collamore Cup, named for the program’s creator, in May.

“For 65 years, ‘As Schools Match Wits’ has been an iconic part of the fabric of life here in western Massachusetts,” said Tony Dunne, executive producer of ASMW, and director of content for NEPM. “It’s become more than a television program, it’s now a generational celebration of knowledge and education. This anniversary season honors all who have played a part in its continued success, from the thousands of students who’ve competed in front of the cameras to the crews behind the scenes who’ve worked hard over the past six decades to keep the tradition alive.”

To mark this milestone, NEPM and Westfield State University will premiere a new documentary in January that explores the rich history of “As Schools Match Wits,” from its origins in 1961 to its evolution into a beloved tradition. Featuring archival footage, interviews with past contestants and behind-the-scenes stories, the documentary celebrates the generations of students, educators and families who have made ASMW a western Massachusetts institution.

In addition, NEPM and Westfield State are launching a new digital series on NEPM’s social platforms called “ASMW Play at Home.” These short videos invite viewers to challenge themselves by answering real questions from the show, a fun way to test your knowledge and share the experience with friends and family.

“This show is a true western Massachusetts tradition,” said Matt Abramovitz, president of New England Public Media. “For 65 years, ‘As Schools Match Wits’ has connected students, schools, families and viewers in a shared love of learning and play. That sense of community is what NEPM is all about, and we’re excited to celebrate that legacy throughout this season and beyond.”

Preliminary matches for season 65 of “As Schools Match Wits” premiere Saturdays at 7 p.m. on NEPM TV beginning Jan. 3, 2026. All episodes will also be available for streaming at video.nepm.org and in the PBS video app shortly after broadcast.

Broadcast Schedule (subject to change)



Jan. 3: Westfield High vs. PVCA

Jan. 10: Mount Greylock vs. Ware High

Jan. 17: Agawam High vs. Lee High

Jan. 24: Ludlow High vs. Holyoke High

Feb. 7: Smith Academy vs. Rockville High

Feb. 14: Belchertown High vs. Wahconah Regional

Feb. 21: Monson High vs. Hampshire Regional

Feb. 28: Turners Falls High vs. Amherst Regional

March 7: Springfield Central High vs. Palmer High

March 14: Lenox Memorial vs. Northampton High

