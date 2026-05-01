GBH and NEPM announce anticipated merger to strengthen access to trusted news, information, and quality entertainment across Massachusetts

Boston, Mass. (May 1, 2026) — GBH and New England Public Media (NEPM) today announced plans to merge operations, building one of the largest and most trusted statewide media organizations in Massachusetts, reaching more than 1.3 million people a week across the state.

The intended merger will preserve the distinct GBH and NEPM brands, headquarter locations, and signature programs, while creating efficiencies through combined back office operations, such as a statewide sponsorship program; growing content collaborations; and allowing for even greater investments in staff and programs.

The strategic move is designed to strengthen access to trusted news, information, and quality entertainment – especially locally – at a time when such resources are needed more than ever in the wake of the federal defunding of public media.

Key Highlights of the Merger:



Creating a Powerhouse Reporting Network: The merger unites GBH, NEPM, and Cape and Islands radio station CAI to form one of the largest and most trusted statewide newsroom networks in the Commonwealth. This combined effort dramatically expands coverage, elevates diverse voices, and maintains a hyper-local focus from the Berkshires to Oak Bluffs. Building on the established Connecting the Commonwealth initiative, this network ensures every resident in the state has paywall-free access to independent, fact-based reporting and essential information they need across all platforms.

The merger unites GBH, NEPM, and Cape and Islands radio station CAI to form one of the largest and most trusted statewide newsroom networks in the Commonwealth. This combined effort dramatically expands coverage, elevates diverse voices, and maintains a hyper-local focus from the Berkshires to Oak Bluffs. Building on the established Connecting the Commonwealth initiative, this network ensures every resident in the state has paywall-free access to independent, fact-based reporting and essential information they need across all platforms. Growing Our Local Presence: NEPM will proudly remain the public media provider in western Massachusetts, keeping its Springfield and UMass studios as its home, preserving the NEPM brand, and continuing its signature programs and original news, high school quiz show, jazz and classical music. In addition to its Boston headquarters, GBH News maintains a local presence across the state through community listening sessions, a new, state-of-the art broadcast studio at CAI in Falmouth, and a new bureau at the Worcester Public Library.

NEPM will proudly remain the public media provider in western Massachusetts, keeping its Springfield and UMass studios as its home, preserving the NEPM brand, and continuing its signature programs and original news, high school quiz show, jazz and classical music. In addition to its Boston headquarters, GBH News maintains a local presence across the state through community listening sessions, a new, state-of-the art broadcast studio at CAI in Falmouth, and a new bureau at the Worcester Public Library. Scaling Our Audience: The merger will also facilitate more statewide programming and events, helping us to grow our audiences everywhere.

“We are finding new and forward-thinking ways to make a difference in the communities we serve," said Susan Goldberg, president and CEO of GBH. "By scaling our journalism while maintaining our focus on local coverage, we become a more sustainable business operation even in the face of federal defunding, ensuring that every resident of the Commonwealth has access to fact-based reporting and stories that matter."

“We are at a turning point in public media and this merger offers a tremendous opportunity. By joining forces with GBH, we can remain the hometown station for western Mass. while building a statewide partnership that protects and amplifies the work we do in the 413,” said NEPM President Matt Abramovitz. “We can now focus more energy and resources where they belong: on the journalism, music, events, and storytelling that connects our region and our state.”

Abramovitz will remain as president of NEPM, a role he has been in since 2022, and also become vice president of audience strategy and operations at GBH, working closely with editorial and music teams as well as external partners to elevate engagement on-air, online, and at events.

Dan Lothian, editor-in-chief of GBH News since 2024, will expand his role to include TV, radio and digital reporting across the Commonwealth at GBH, NEPM, and CAI. He also is the editor-in-chief of "The World," a national radio program produced at GBH.

This anticipated merger is the evolution of an ongoing relationship. In 2019, operational integrations began when NEPM was formed to establish an affiliation among GBH-owned television station WGBY; New England Public Radio, operating WFCR in Springfield for the University of Massachusetts; and UMass. These operational integrations will develop further with this year’s expected merger. There are no immediate plans for staff reductions as a result of the merger and GBH and NEPM plan to invest in new roles.

The merger is expected to be complete in summer 2026.

Independent reporting coming on this soon.

About GBH

GBH is the leading multi platform creator for public media in America. As the largest producer of content for PBS and partner to NPR and PRX, GBH delivers compelling experiences, stories and information to audiences wherever they are. GBH produces digital and broadcast programming that engages, illuminates and inspires, through drama and science, history, arts, culture and journalism. GBH is the creator of such signature programs as MASTERPIECE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, NOVA, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE and ARTHUR and MOLLY OF DENALI and a catalog of streaming series, podcasts and on-demand video. GBH’s television channels include GBH 2, GBH 44, GBH Kids and national services GBH WORLD and Create. With studios and a newsroom headquartered in Boston, GBH reaches across New England with GBH 89.7, Boston’s Local NPR; CRB Classical 99.5; CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station, and as a partner to NEPM in Springfield. Dedicated to making media accessible to and representative of our diverse culture, GBH is a pioneer in delivering media to audience members who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired. With PBS LearningMedia, GBH creates curriculum-based digital content for educators nationwide. GBH’s local programming includes Boston Public Radio, GBH News Rooted, Stories from the Stage, The Culture Show, The Curiosity Desk, and High School Quiz Show. GBH has been recognized with hundreds of the nation’s premier broadcast, digital and journalism awards. Find more information at gbh.org.

About NEPM

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Nicole Boudreau, GBH

Nicole_Boudreau@wgbh.org

Vanessa Cerillo, NEPM

Vanessa_Cerillo@nepm.org