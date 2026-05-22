NEPM wins Communicator Award, nominated for Boston/New England Emmy

May 22, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media has received national recognition for its storytelling and creative work, earning a 2026 Communicator Award and a nomination for a Boston/New England Emmy Award.

“The Fabulous 413,” NEPM’s weekday radio show and podcast, has been honored in the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards with an Award of Distinction in the individual episodes, arts and culture podcast category for the episode “ Shift in Landscape .”

The Communicator Awards recognize excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication. They are presented by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only body of leading professionals from across the media and communications industries.

Hosted by Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte, “The Fabulous 413” features conversations with artists and community leaders and celebrates the culture, history and voices of western Massachusetts.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by our peers for the work that we do,” said NEPM Content Director Tony Dunne. “We’re particularly proud of this episode, which features a thoughtful conversation with Smith College professor Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor about the life and legacy of her father, legendary comedian Richard Pryor, alongside a deep dive into language with our Word Nerd correspondent Emily Brewster. These stories reflect the creativity and spirit of western Massachusetts.”

In addition, NEPM, in partnership with Westfield State University, has been nominated for a 2026 Boston/New England Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Boston/New England Chapter. The nomination is in the non-news program promotion category for the interstitial campaign “Play at Home with As Schools Match Wits,” which aired on NEPM TV as part of a 10-part series.

The Emmy-nominated promotion features Amherst-based New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi and celebrates the 65th season of the long-running academic quiz show.

The Boston/New England Emmy Awards ceremony will be held June 6.

“These recognitions reflect the creativity and collaboration that define NEPM’s work,” Dunne said. “We’re grateful to our partners at Westfield State University and to the many contributors and community voices who help bring these stories to life.”

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org

