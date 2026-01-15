© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Historian Elizabeth Pryor, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:08 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor is teaching a course at Smith College focusing on the life and impact of her father, iconic comedian Richard Pryor.
1 of 2  — grove.png
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor is teaching a course at Smith College focusing on the life and impact of her father, iconic comedian Richard Pryor.
Courtesy
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today is about laughter, changes in language and how the history of each is important to us as a nation.

We’ve got one last best-word-of-the-year list to address before we can fully commit ourselves to 2026. Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes a look at the democratic word nominations and selections of the American Dialect Society.

At Smith College, a history professor is offering a course this year that is part examination, part exploration and part autobiographical. Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor is teaching a class titled "Richard Pryor’s America," which looks at his life, innovations, influence and her memories with him as his daughter. The course precedes a forthcoming book that tackles the same subject matter. We speak with the historian and author about her personal journey to teaching this class and the intersections of that voyage with a certain notorious and important word.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYRACEBIASWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith