NEPM and local community foundations launch 413 Gives, a day of community action supporting western Massachusetts nonprofits

May 26, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media is launching 413 Gives, a new regional giving initiative on Thursday, June 11 inviting people across western Massachusetts to support the frontline nonprofits that strengthen our community. 413 Gives is a three-way partnership between NEPM, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

In the past year, many local nonprofits have lost federal funding that helps them serve thousands of people across our region. These are the organizations providing food, shelter, childcare, immigration support, and other essential services. 413 Gives is a community-wide effort to help fill that gap, and raise awareness for the work these nonprofits do.

“NEPM is here to serve western Massachusetts, not only by sharing trusted information and local stories, but by helping our region show up for one another,” said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. “413 Gives is a new initiative that reflects our role as a community leader and convener. We’re using the power of public media to spotlight the nonprofits doing essential work right now, and to invite everyone in the 413 to take action.”

Donations can be made at nepm.org/413gives on Thursday, June 11, from 12 a.m. through midnight.

All funds collected through 413 Gives will be shared between the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. The foundations will use the funds raised to help nonprofits respond to reductions in public funding and federal policy changes that are adversely impacting their ability to serve the community.

“During 413 Gives, western Mass. gets to do what it does best, come together for the nonprofit organizations making the greatest difference in our communities,” said Megan Burke, CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. “Every gift made through NEPM will help support organizations carrying more weight than ever as federal funding cuts reshape what is possible for our region. So in the same spirit of our former ValleyGives days, tell a friend, make your gift, and let's remind each other what western Mass. is capable of when we decide to show up together.”

“At Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, our role is to help build a stronger safety net by mobilizing local philanthropy and directing resources where they’re needed most. Across our region, federal funding is declining at the very moment community needs are growing more complex and urgent,” said Kara Mikulich, president of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. “413 Gives is an opportunity for us to come together in a powerful expression of support for the organizations that hold our communities together.”

413 Gives includes more than a 24-hour fundraising effort. It’s also a week of awareness-raising content across NEPM’s platforms. Leading up to June 11, NEPM will explore the ways local nonprofits have been affected by federal actions and other socioeconomic factors. Audiences will get acquainted with the good work being done in western Massachusetts in the face of these challenges through a special reporting series from its newsroom, and conversations on the station’s flagship show, “The Fabulous 413.”

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts seeks to enrich the quality of life for the people of our region. CFWM serves the three counties along the Connecticut River in western Massachusetts (Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties) by serving as a resource, catalyst, and coordinator for charitable activities. To learn more, visit communityfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE BERKSHIRE TACONIC COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Since 1987, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation has strengthened our region through philanthropy and leadership. We channel generosity where it is needed, bringing together resources and passion to tackle pressing issues and create lasting change. In 2025 we distributed over 18 million dollars in grants and scholarships, and supported nonprofit organizations in communities across Berkshire County, Massachusetts, northwest Litchfield County, Connecticut, and Columbia and northeast Dutchess counties, New York.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org