Ring in the holiday season with NEPM’s ‘A Very 413 Christmas Carol’

Oct. 29, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media proudly presents “A Very 413 Christmas Carol,” a live reading of its specially commissioned radio play that puts a local twist on the classic holiday tale. Connor Ratliff (“Dead Eyes,” “Widow's Bay”) stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside a cast of NEPM reporters, hosts, and special guests. The one night engagement is a fundraiser for the public media station.

This heartwarming take on a beloved tradition captures the holiday spirit and the charm of western Mass. with nods to regional locales, legends and lore woven into the story. Join NEPM for “A Very 413 Christmas Carol,” Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at The Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton. The live reading will be recorded that evening and made into a one-hour radio special that will air on 88.5 NEPM and Classical NEPM in December.

“Charles Dickens understood that every one of us is capable of changing ourselves and the world. Those values of reflection, generosity and social responsibility run deep here in western Mass, so this production is the perfect way to celebrate the season together,” said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. “I’m looking forward to having all the NEPM voices you know onstage at the Academy, and having Connor Ratliff as Scrooge is the brandy butter on our Christmas pudding.”

Connor Ratliff is a New York-based actor/comedian and creator of the award-winning, critically acclaimed podcast “Dead Eyes.” In addition to film and television credits like “Widow's Bay,” “Ghosts,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,”

Ratliff is a fixture of the New York improv comedy scene, performing for more than 15 years at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Ratliff will be joined by Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith of “The Fabulous 413,” NEPM reporters Jill Kaufman and Phil Bishop; Carrie Healy, host of NEPM’s “Morning Edition,” Kari Njiiri, host of “All Things Considered” and many more.

Tickets range from $15-$100 and are available for purchase at nepm.org/413christmas. Proceeds support New England Public Media, PBS and NPR for western Mass.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org