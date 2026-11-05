NEPM News and ‘The Fabulous 413’ focus on hunger in western Mass. ahead of March for the Food Bank

Nov. 5, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Hunger Awareness Week on 88.5 NEPM is Nov. 16-20. Beginning that Monday, NEPM will air a reporting series exploring hunger in western Massachusetts and what’s being done to combat it. Reporting will be featured on “Morning Edition” from 5–9 a.m.; on “The Fabulous 413” at 3 p.m.; on “All Things Considered” from 4–6:30 p.m.; across NEPM’s social media and online at nepm.org/hunger.

nepm.org/hunger

This week-long reporting effort comes before the 17th annual March for the Food Bank which aims to raise $800,000 for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts on Nov. 23 and 24. The march is led by 88.5 NEPM’s Monte Belmonte, who pushes an empty shopping cart from Springfield to Greenfield to raise awareness about hunger in western Massachusetts along with hundreds of supporters. The theme for this year’s march will celebrate children’s literature with nods to local children’s book authors and illustrators including Eric Carle, Jane Yolen and others.

"Hunger disproportionately affects kids. And given our rich history of children's literature in western Mass., past and present, it's an honor to celebrate the creators of so many of the children's books that have shaped all of our lives,” said Belmonte. “I believe that food should be considered a human right. For me, this is less of a charity event and more of a way to demonstrate that our community views access to food as an issue of justice."

Hunger Awareness Week on 88.5 NEPM will feature a variety of stories about how local people, businesses and nonprofits across western Massachusetts are finding innovative and sustainable ways to fight hunger in the region.

NEPM is proud to sponsor the March for the Food Bank, and will share updates from the march throughout both days of the march on 88.5 NEPM and on its social media channels. On Monday, Nov. 23, PBS Kids character Arthur will meet marchers at New England Public Media’s headquarters to hand out books and cheer the team on as they begin the walk to Greenfield.

In addition to local coverage, NEPM has partnered with The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to offer a block of volunteer shifts sorting food at the Food Bank’s Chicopee facility on Hunger Awareness Week. The shifts are open to all active NEPM members and include a tour of the facility and the opportunity to meet other members and NEPM hosts and reporters. The volunteer week is part of NEPM’s new Member Meet Up event series. To become a member of NEPM, visit nepm.org/donate.

“Even in one of the wealthiest states in the country, too many of our neighbors don’t have enough to eat. That’s currently a fact, but it doesn’t have to be our future,” said Matt Abramovitz, NEPM’s president. “Our hope for Hunger Awareness Week and the march that follows is not only that our community learns what many people face across this region, but also feels inspired to take action.”

Building upon the longstanding success of NEPM’s annual Hunger Awareness Week in western Massachusetts following its merger with GBH, GBH is launching No Hungry Neighbors, a comprehensive, multi-platform statewide initiative designed to raise awareness, foster civic dialogue, and inspire actionable solutions to food insecurity across the Commonwealth. No Hungry Neighbors will reach an audience of more than 1.3 million people every week across Massachusetts via GBH, NEPM, and CAI.

Hunger Awareness Week on 88.5 NEPM is sponsored by Greenfield Cooperative Bank: Curran and Keegan, A ShorePoint Advisory Group Company, MHC Services (Pioneer Valley's Burger King), Ted & Barbara Hebert Charitable Ventures, LLC, Summerlin Floors, Valley Home Improvement, Bonham & Douglas Architects, Allergy & Immunology Associates of New England, Fontaine Community Foundation, Inc., The Hartsbrook School, Amherst BID, Woodsmith Forestry, Whalen Insurance Agency and GZA Geoenvironmental, Inc.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media (NEPM) is the home of NPR and PBS in western Massachusetts, nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement and reflecting the unique joys of living here. For over 65 years, NEPM has provided award-winning local reporting, transcendent jazz and classical music, and trusted programming for all ages to our community. As part of GBH’s statewide media organization, NEPM serves the four counties of western Mass. on radio, television and digital platforms, and through live events and community partnerships. Visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org