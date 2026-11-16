Focus Springfield to relocate to NEPM headquarters, creating new opportunities for local storytelling

Nov. 16, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media and Focus Springfield announced today that Focus Springfield, the city's public access television station, will relocate its operations to NEPM's downtown Springfield headquarters, bringing two of the region’s media organizations together under one roof. The partnership reflects a broader strategy of collaboration and resource-sharing that has helped strengthen local media organizations as they adapt to changing audience habits and funding realities.

"Our merger with GBH in July showed what's possible when organizations look for new ways to work together while staying focused on their local mission," said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. "Bringing Focus Springfield into our headquarters builds on that same spirit of collaboration. By sharing this space, we're creating more opportunities to support creators, connect with our neighbors and strengthen local, independent media in western Massachusetts."

The agreement is the result of conversations between Abramovitz and Focus Springfield Executive Director Stephen Cary that began nearly three years ago. Focus Springfield had been searching for a long-term home after its original location at 1200 Main St. was purchased by MGM Springfield to expand the casino campus. At the same time, NEPM was looking for ways to make greater use of its production facilities, which ultimately led to a long-term agreement that suits the needs of both organizations.

“It's been an arduous journey to find what I call the ‘forever home’ for Focus Springfield Community Television,” said Cary. “MGM Springfield has been a wonderful landlord and Focus loves what we were able to begin at 1200 Main St. Frankly, the journey couldn't have landed in a better location. The Studio spaces at NEPM are built perfectly to launch this new chapter for our growing organization. Personally, I have a lot of fond memories dating back to the 1980s working under the lights at 44 Hampden St. Professionally, I'm excited to bring my incredible team to work with NEPM staff and blaze a vibrant path forward in 2027. The renovations in the building are stunning. This prime location and strategic partnership will allow Focus to better engage with our community in Springfield and beyond, and it should boost the presence of local media with local voices. ‘Stay tuned’ as we often like to say at Focus Springfield.”

Under the agreement, Focus Springfield will occupy dedicated office and production space within the building, and have access to NEPM's television studios, equipment, and other shared resources. Select meeting and production spaces will be shared by both organizations.

Fully renovated in 2023, the 34,000 square foot building at 44 Hampden St. is home to NEPM's local newsroom, production studios for its local shows including “The Fabulous 413” and “The Rundown,” administrative offices, and event and education spaces. Earlier this year, NEPM debuted its new local art collectionand completed several technical and space upgrades funded by a state ARPA grant to improve community spaces throughout the building.

“We've worked with Focus on several projects over the years,” Abramovitz said. “Now we'll have the chance to share ideas every day and discover new ways to tell the stories of this region. That's a win for both organizations and for the community we serve.”

Focus Springfield is expected to be fully moved into the building shortly after the new year. Residents will soon be able to learn how to make their own television shows, videos and podcasts in Focus’s expanded Theodore “Teddy” E. Dimauro Media Center on site.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media (NEPM) is the home of NPR and PBS in western Massachusetts, nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement and reflecting the unique joys of living here. For over 65 years, NEPM has provided award-winning local reporting, transcendent jazz and classical music, and trusted programming for all ages to our community. As part of GBH’s statewide media organization, NEPM serves the four counties of western Mass. on radio, television and digital platforms, and through live events and community partnerships.Visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT FOCUS SPRINGFIELD

The Mission of Focus Springfield aims to improve the quality of life for Springfield residents through the building of community, economic development, education, municipal meeting coverage, training, and promoting the positive aspects of living, learning, and working in the City of Springfield. Focus Springfield serves to showcase the artistic, cultural and educational achievements of our residents.

The studio is designed as a mixed-use facility. While most of the studio is dedicated to television and video production, it also accommodates multi-media workshops, live performances, professional (commercial) production, public meetings, and community events. A large part of our mission is also teaching community members how to tell their own stories by making original television programs, which are then broadcasted on our channel and shared online. To find out more: focusspringfield.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org

Stephen Cary

Executive Director

Focus Springfield

scary@focusspringfield.com