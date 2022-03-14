Rep. Neal calls for OSHA, EPA to look into air quality concerns at Springfield courthouse

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal is calling on the U.S. Department of Labor and the EPA to look into allegations of toxic mold at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Republican newspaper reports a study discovering the cancer-causing mold was commissioned by lawyers representing courthouse employees. They are seeking to shut down the building.

Outside the courthouse Monday, Neal told reporters he was contacted about the matter by the Hampden County Bar Association.

"We intend here to follow the science of what's happened — not to offer any opinions until we know exactly what the conclusions are," Neal said.

Among courthouse employees in recent years, Neal noted five cases of Lou Gehrig's disease — also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS — and dozens of cancer diagnoses.

Neal said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was "comfortable" with the request for OSHA to look into courthouse conditions.

"I think that Secretary Walsh made it pretty clear that he was going to get after this right away," Neal said. "And on the EPA front, I assume that they will do the [same]."

Neither the Department of Labor nor the EPA had immediate comment.

A spokesperson for the state Trial Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In February, the state released a report outlining needed repairs at the courthouse. The roughly $90 million renovation could start in 2024.

Neal on Monday was not interested in offering up federal money for a new courthouse.

"That's the responsibility of the state," he said. "It is not my intention to have the federal government build a new courthouse for the state."

Sheriff Nick Cocchi said last week he would not send people in his custody to the courthouse — as he did last summer in response to reports of mold.

Jurors are also concerned, with some reportedly asking for their trials to move to a different building.

Neal said that's a "reasonable consideration."

"You can't ask people to sit in judgment of others if they are frightened of their own well-being inside the courthouse," he said.

Still, Neal said if he were summoned for jury duty, he'd honor the request.

"I don't know enough about it," he said, "but I would honor the request to be here, for sure, and have in the past."