Big Y plans new store in downtown Springfield

The Big Y grocery chain plans to open its first store in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.

Big Y is receiving $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act money from the city to support the opening of the store.

Many people consider downtown Springfield to be a food desert, because it's hard to find affordable, fresh food.

Betsy Johnson, who heads a neighborhood association in downtown Springfield, said the store could also be a key catalyst for the area.

"I see it — having lived for many years in downtown Boston — how critical getting a grocery store is to really then encouraging people in terms of live, work, play downtown," she said.

The store will be in Tower Square in a space previously occupied by a CVS pharmacy.

While it won't be as big as a typical Big Y, the company said it will offer a good variety of products, including fresh fruit, vegetables and meat.

A spokesperson said he expects the store will open in early 2023, and that Big Y has made a 10-year commitment to be there.

