Regional News

Big Y plans new store in downtown Springfield

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published April 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
The future home of a Big Y supermarket in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Liz Roman
/
NEPM
The future home of a Big Y supermarket in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Big Y grocery chain plans to open its first store in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.

Big Y is receiving $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act money from the city to support the opening of the store.

Many people consider downtown Springfield to be a food desert, because it's hard to find affordable, fresh food.

Betsy Johnson, who heads a neighborhood association in downtown Springfield, said the store could also be a key catalyst for the area.

"I see it — having lived for many years in downtown Boston — how critical getting a grocery store is to really then encouraging people in terms of live, work, play downtown," she said.

The store will be in Tower Square in a space previously occupied by a CVS pharmacy.

While it won't be as big as a typical Big Y, the company said it will offer a good variety of products, including fresh fruit, vegetables and meat.

A spokesperson said he expects the store will open in early 2023, and that Big Y has made a 10-year commitment to be there.

Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
