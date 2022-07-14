© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

How Black residents of Berkshire County perceive the region's vibrant arts economy

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published July 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
A sculpting class at Chesterwood in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, was part of an event hosted by the Berkshire Black Economic Council. The organization recently surveyed Black residents who live in the county about their experience visiting the area’s arts and culture venues. Chesterwood is a historic site and former summer home of sculptor Daniel Chester French.
1 of 2  — berkshire black economic council chesterwood
A sculpting class at Chesterwood in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, was part of an event hosted by the Berkshire Black Economic Council. The organization recently surveyed Black residents who live in the county about their experience visiting the area’s arts and culture venues. Chesterwood is a historic site and former summer home of sculptor Daniel Chester French.
A.J. Enchill is the executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council. He grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and was a district aide for state Sen. Adam Hinds until May 2022. Now Enchill is trying to grow the number of Black businesses in the county.
2 of 2  — A.J.-Enchill.jpg
A.J. Enchill is the executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council. He grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and was a district aide for state Sen. Adam Hinds until May 2022. Now Enchill is trying to grow the number of Black businesses in the county.

An economic development group in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is trying to gauge how Black residents participate in the county's robust creative economy — and how they're treated.

The Berkshire Black Economic Council recently surveyed 137 residents who are Black. The organization asked respondents about attending shows and events at a dozen arts and culture venues in the county, including Barrington Stage, MASS MoCA, Tanglewood, the WAM theater and Mass Audubon.

About half of those surveyed were under 21. One question on the youth survey was, "How do you feel when you visit one of these places?" The answer options included "happy," "welcomed" and "excluded."

Fifty-five percent of respondents said events at arts organizations were relatable, but the answers are nuanced, said A.J. Enchill, president of the Berkshire Black Economic Council. Behind every number, he said, is a person with a story.

"If we have almost 10% saying they feel excluded, what does that really mean?" Enchill said. "And if that 10% goes and tells their family about the negative experience, there's that ripple effect."

Even more significant than the data itself are lived experiences, Enchill said.

"Some of which are empowering and some of which are horrific," he said, '"and that is the spectrum of what it's like to be Black in the Berkshires."

Enchill said the survey results will inform the council's efforts to address a lack of diversity in the Berkshire arts scene, as patrons and in the workforce.

Tags

Regional News REGIONAL NEWSARTS & CULTURERACEBUSINESS & ECONOMYWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSBIAS
Jill Kaufman
Jill has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, Morning Edition, reporting and hosting. In the months leading up to the 2000 presidential primary in New Hampshire, Jill hosted NHPR’s daily talk show The Exchange. Right before coming to NEPM, Jill was an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Related Content