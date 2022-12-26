© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

'It's unifying people': Wounded Knee ceremonies to include items returned by central Mass. museum

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published December 26, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST
In this photo from April 2022, Chief Henry Red Cloud and Renee and Manny Iron Hawk gathered outside the Barre Museum Association before going in to view items they believe were taken off native people killed at Wounded Knee in 1890.
1 of 5  — IMG_7118.jpg
In this photo from April 2022, Chief Henry Red Cloud and Renee and Manny Iron Hawk gathered outside the Barre Museum Association before going in to view items they believe were taken off native people killed at Wounded Knee in 1890.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Speaking in Barre, Massachusetts, in April 2022, Manny Iron Hawk, whose grandfather was killed at the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee in South Dakota, tells the story of how his grandmother survived.
2 of 5  — IMG_7154.jpg
Speaking in Barre, Massachusetts, in April 2022, Manny Iron Hawk, whose grandfather was killed at the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee in South Dakota, tells the story of how his grandmother survived.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Chief Henry Red Cloud, who represents the Oglala Lakota, speaking in Barre, Massachusetts, in April 2022, about the return of items that belonged to some of those killed at the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre.
3 of 5  — IMG_7143.jpg
Chief Henry Red Cloud, who represents the Oglala Lakota, speaking in Barre, Massachusetts, in April 2022, about the return of items that belonged to some of those killed at the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Ivan Looking Horse, Richard Moves Camp and Richard Broken Nose sit in Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Massachusetts, before a November 2022 ceremony begins to honor the return of items to the Oglala Lakota Nation from the Barre Museum Association.
4 of 5  — Barre
Ivan Looking Horse, Richard Moves Camp and Richard Broken Nose sit in Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Massachusetts, before a November 2022 ceremony begins to honor the return of items to the Oglala Lakota Nation from the Barre Museum Association.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
The Barre Museum Association is located in the same building as the public library in Barre, Massachusetts.
5 of 5  — IMG_7126.jpg
The Barre Museum Association is located in the same building as the public library in Barre, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

This week the annual remembrance of the 1890 massacre of Native people at Wounded Knee in South Dakota will be a bit different than usual.

That’s because the ceremonies are expected to feature more than 100 items returned this fall to the Oglala Lakota tribe from a museum in Barre, Massachusetts.

The items are believed to have been taken off the bodies of people killed at Wounded Knee.

Chief Henry Red Cloud and others negotiated in April with the Founders Museum in Barre to get the items back. It had taken decades.

This weekend, Red Cloud prepared for another delivery from the central Massachusetts town.

"The community of Barre went and gathered a lot of stuff — gloves, stocking caps, blankets," Red Cloud said.

The clothing is being delivered after days of horrific cold in South Dakota.

Despite the weather, organizers plan to bring the 19th century items back to the Wounded Knee massacre site later this week, for prayers.

"It’s unifying people. It’s bringing people together," Red Cloud said.

Red Cloud said the items from Barre are only a fraction of what is out there. But getting these back has helped people start to heal.

Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen
