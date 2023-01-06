© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

Chicopee School Committee narrows superintendent search to 3 candidates

By Alden Bourne
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST
Chicopee High School in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
John Phelan
/
Creative Commons/wikimedia.org
Chicopee High School in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

The Chicopee, Massachusetts, School Committee has narrowed its search for a new superintendent down to three candidates. The job became open after a previous superintendent was charged with a federal crime.

Last spring, Chicopee superintendent Lynn Clark was accused of sending threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief in the city. And she was charged with lying to FBI agents about it.

The city is now searching for a permanent replacement.

Chicopee Mayor Jon Vieau, who heads the school committee, said the ideal person would be "obviously a champion for education in the community, a leader, someone who collaborates well with others -- teachers, administrators, parents, our community stakeholders."

One of the candidates is the former assistant superintendent who has been overseeing the schools on an interim basis.

As for the former superintendent, she pleaded not guilty. Her case is working its way through the courts and her attorney says a phone conference with a judge is scheduled for next month.

Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
