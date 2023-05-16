© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

'Day of Remembrance' in Turners Falls for Native victims of 1676 massacre

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
David Brule, president of the Nolumbeka Project and a member of the Nehantic Tribal Council, stands on what was once the site of a Pocumtuck village on the Connecticut River in Gill, Massachusetts. The Nolumbeka Project is holding a day of remembrance on May 20 to memorialize the hundreds of Indigenous people who were killed by colonial soldiers in May 1676.
1 of 2  — IMG_1083.jpeg
David Brule, president of the Nolumbeka Project and a member of the Nehantic Tribal Council, stands on what was once the site of a Pocumtuck village on the Connecticut River in Gill, Massachusetts. The Nolumbeka Project is holding a day of remembrance on May 20 to memorialize the hundreds of Indigenous people who were killed by colonial soldiers in May 1676.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
The site of a Pocumtuck Village, in Gill, Massachusetts today, where Native women, children and elderly people were killed by colonial soldiers led by Captain William Turner on May 19, 1676.
2 of 2  — Gill
The site of a Pocumtuck Village, in Gill, Massachusetts today, where Native women, children and elderly people were killed by colonial soldiers led by Captain William Turner on May 19, 1676.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

A gathering in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, this Saturday aims to remember the hundreds of Native people killed during the Great Falls Massacre of 1676.

The Pocumtuck, Abenaki and Nipmuc lived near the falls year-round. Indigenous people from several other tribes, including the Wampanoag and the Narragansett, would visit every spring to fish on what's known today as the Connecticut River.

At the time, the region was in the midst of King Philip's War. Native tribes were pushing back against the English, who were taking over tribal lands.

David Brule is president of the Native advocacy nonprofit, the Nolumbeka Project, which organized the day of remembrance.

"Some say this is true. Some say it's made up. There apparently was a cattle raid by Native people," Brule said while standing on the Gill side of the river, on the site of what was once a Pocumtuck village. "Seventy head of cattle were stolen and brought back here by the Native soldiers. And that triggered a furious desire on the part of the farmers in the area to seek revenge."

Brule said Captain William Turner and about 150 colonial soldiers decided to retaliate.

"Tied their horses at the top of the ridgeline," Brule said, pointing across the river, "waited for dawn and swept down here and began killing people on May 19. There was not much of a fight because these were noncombatants."

The victims were mostly elderly, children and women. Some tried to escape by hiding in caves. Between 200 and 300 Native people were killed.

The colonial soldiers retreated. Native soldiers followed, killing about 50, including William Turner. Much later, the falls were named after Turner.

Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
