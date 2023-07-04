© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Western Mass. parades push on through a soggy Fourth of July, and 50 new U.S. citizens take the oath

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen,
Karen Brown
Published July 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT
Tate (left) and Jonathan Bunker from Colrain watch the July 4, 2023, parade in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts.
1 of 6  — IMG_1906.jpg
Tate (left) and Jonathan Bunker from Colrain watch the July 4, 2023, parade in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Smokey the Bear rides on a forest fire control vehicle during the July 4, 2023, parade in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts.
2 of 6  — IMG_1878.jpg
Smokey the Bear rides on a forest fire control vehicle during the July 4, 2023, parade in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
The parade on July 4, 2023, in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, was delayed a few hours because of rainy weather.
3 of 6  — IMG_1855.jpg
The parade on July 4, 2023, in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, was delayed a few hours because of rainy weather.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Andrew Bygrave, originally from Jamaica, raises his right hand during the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at the courthouse in Northampton, Massachusetts, on July 4, 2023.
4 of 6  — IMG_7616.jpg
Andrew Bygrave, originally from Jamaica, raises his right hand during the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at the courthouse in Northampton, Massachusetts, on July 4, 2023.
Karen Brown / NEPM
About 100 friends, families and onlookers attend a naturalization ceremony for 50 new U.S. citizens at the Northampton, Massachusetts, courthouse on July 4, 2023.
5 of 6  — IMG_7634 (1).jpg
About 100 friends, families and onlookers attend a naturalization ceremony for 50 new U.S. citizens at the Northampton, Massachusetts, courthouse on July 4, 2023.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Gairy Wynter (bottom left) registers to vote at a table set up by the League of Women Voters. Earlier, Wynter took the oath of allegiance, becoming a U.S. citizen during a naturalization ceremony at the courthouse in Northampton, Massachusetts, on July 4, 2023.
6 of 6  — IMG_7639.jpg
Gairy Wynter (bottom left) registers to vote at a table set up by the League of Women Voters. Earlier, Wynter took the oath of allegiance, becoming a U.S. citizen during a naturalization ceremony at the courthouse in Northampton, Massachusetts, on July 4, 2023.
Karen Brown / NEPM

Although heavy rains put a damper on many Fourth of July activities, blue skies broke through at times Tuesday afternoon across western Massachusetts.

In Shelburne Falls, 6-year-old Ellie Shapiro and her father Jesse waited for the parade to begin. Jesse said July Fourth brings gratitude, frustration and shame.

But he's hopeful, he said, for "acceptance, tranquility, less divisiveness."

Betty Dubuque, 83, arrived early to get a good spot. Tucked under the open hatch of her car to avoid rain, she had one word to describe what the day means to her.

"Independence," she said. "We don’t realize it anymore as much as we should, but it’s a good day."

Allison Weeden of Greenfield was there with her children, 2-year-old Liam and 5-year-old Amelia. She said on Independence Day, she thinks about her grandfather and others who fought for the United States.

"My grandfather was a veteran. He has passed away— two years ago. Thinking of him today," she said. "It’s just a day of remembrance [for] all those who made sacrifices for their lives, you know, for us to be here today."

The parade included people who served in the military, along with fire fighters, police, a couple of horses and Smokey Bear.

Along with parades and fireworks, another western Massachusetts tradition took place this Fourth of July: 50 people became U.S. citizens at a ceremony at the courthouse in Northampton.

Gairy Wynter, a 47-year-old originally from Jamaica, took the oath of allegiance and knew exactly what his next step would be.

"I'm getting registered to exercise my Democratic rights when the time comes around,' said Wynter, a Springfield resident who works in construction.

The League of Women Voters had a table set up to register the new citizens to vote.

Wynter said casting a ballot will give him a voice in what happens in the country.

"Economic issues ... security, health, that we're all concerned about," he said.

Elections were also on the mind of another person completing the long road to citizenship on Tuesday — Wendy Spaeth, originally from the United Kingdom.

"I'm going to be able to vote, and that's very important to me, in this country that I've lived in for 28 years," she said.

Andrew Bygrave also took the oath of allegiance. The 46-year-old warehouse associate, originally from Jamaica, said he's privileged and honored to become a U.S. citizen.

"It means a lot for — not just me but for my family as well, my extended family, my children — and a great possibility for the future," he said.

About 100 friends, family and onlookers also attended the ceremony. It was the 15th annual naturalization ceremony hosted by the Center for New Americans, an immigrant services and education organization.

Sam Hudzik contributed.

Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSIMMIGRATIONNEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown
Related Content