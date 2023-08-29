© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Lingering labor shortage means there are not enough bus drivers at some western Mass. schools

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published August 29, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT
Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
Monument Matters
/
Facebook
Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

As the school year begins, some schools districts in central and western Massachusetts are facing challenges finding bus drivers, according to the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

Tom Scott, executive director of the association, said there are unique challenges to being a bus driver, such as the hours — a few in the morning, a few in the afternoon — and the responsibility of transporting children. He said in the past few years a lot of school bus drivers left their jobs. This year, he said finding enough drivers is a little easier, at least in eastern Massachusetts.

"Certainly we're hearing in the western part of the state that the challenges remain and that it's going to take some more time to shake through this problem," Scott said. "We've got a general workforce issue in a lot of different areas and I think drivers is one example of that."

Peter Dillon, the superintendent of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, which includes Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge, said the Massini Bus Company, which provides bussing in that region, has enough drivers, but not an abundance.

"We're getting by. We have just enough but if drivers are sick or out, then the owner of the company is driving," Dillon said.

Massini Bus Company could not be reached for comment.

Dillon said school bus drivers are critical partners with school educators.

"They're not social workers, but they're building positive relationships with kids," he said. "They're keeping them safe. They're getting them to and from home. And then if if somebody's having a tough day, the ideally the bus driver flags it for us later in the day."

Tags
Regional News EDUCATIONLABORBUSINESS & ECONOMYCORONAVIRUS
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen
Related Content