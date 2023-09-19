© 2023 New England Public Media

Baystate Health announces $70M fundraising effort

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT
Officials announce the launch of Baystate Health's largest fundraising campaign during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Courtesy
/
Baystate Health
Officials announce the launch of Baystate Health's largest fundraising campaign during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Baystate Health in Springfield has announced the launch of the largest fundraising campaign in its history.

The goal is to raise $70 million over the next five years.

Baystate CEO Mark Keroack said people can donate "in support of our new operating rooms, a center for nursing excellence and other updates to our facilities."

He said the health system is also seeking contributions to programs like a mobile health van and to its endowment.

"We are the sole provider in all of western Mass. of certain critical kinds of health care including Level One trauma care, neonatal ICU care," he said. "I think it's a critical resource for people to maintain the quality of life and security of knowing that there's going to be a reliable health care provider when they get really sick."

Keroack said the campaign is already on its way towards its goal with pledges from major donors.

Disclosure: Baystate Health is an underwriter of NEPM. The newsroom operates independently.

Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
