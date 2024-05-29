© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield officials are launching the city's annual Restaurant Week

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published May 29, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
Harshman Singh, owner of downtown Springfield Indian restaurant, Punjabi Tadka, holds up a rose lemonade and egg roll stuffed with chili paneer as special menu item for Springfield Restaurant Week.
1 of 2  — IMG_6342.jpg
Harshman Singh, owner of downtown Springfield Indian restaurant, Punjabi Tadka, holds up a rose lemonade and egg roll stuffed with chili paneer as special menu item for Springfield Restaurant Week.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
Servers from The Place 2 Be, a restaurant in downtown Springfield, are putting together French toast fritters with coconut, Nutella, cookies, and cream in a serving cup. This is a special menu item available during Springfield's Restaurant Week.
2 of 2  — IMG_6331.jpg
Servers from The Place 2 Be, a restaurant in downtown Springfield, are putting together French toast fritters with coconut, Nutella, cookies, and cream in a serving cup. This is a special menu item available during Springfield's Restaurant Week.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM

Springfield officials launched the city's Restaurant Week Wednesday. The event encourages local eateries to introduce new menu items and increase business.

Officials say they hope restaurant owners will connect both with new customers and potential employees.

Juan Latorre, chair of the Restaurant Week committee, said there's a need to fill the current work shortage in the industry.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for aspiring service industry workers, chefs and all the support staff that comes with it to check out a new place, which might be a great place to eat, but also might be their next position," Latorre said.

He says restaurant owners in the city have shown resilience in the past few years. Since the pandemic, they've had to adapt to new safety standards and supply chain shortages.

Harshman Singh owns the downtown Indian restaurant, Punjabi Tadka, and said he's faced his own challenges during the pandemic, but is excited to be moving forward and into this event with a special menu.

"One new item is a classic chili paneer inside of an egg roll shell and it's usually served with a side of masala sauce just as a dipping sauce," Singh said.

He said the event stirs much revenue for his business and gets customers excited to try new things.

"Promoting all these restaurants, promoting new menus, special menus, it usually gets people going. And if you give them a time frame of a week, they'll go," Singh said.

Springfield's Restaurant Week will take place June 7th to June 16th.

Tags
Regional News FOODBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOMMUNITY ACTIONCITIESWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams