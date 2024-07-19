Department of Public Health calls on Medical Reserve Corps to South Hadley nursing home

The Department of Public Health has called on the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) and rapid response teams, including nurses and certified nurses aides to assist South Hadley’s Pioneer Valley Health and Rehabilitation.

Some local lawmakers have called for an investigation into the facility after reports of inadequate patient care, lack of supplies and unpaid workers. The nursing home is under the operation of Blupoint Healthcare, which also owns three other facilities in the state.

According to its website, Pioneer Valley Health and Rehabilitation treats short term rehab and long term care.

In addition to help from MRC, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services – which oversees DPH – said the South Hadley location and Whitinsville’s Blackstone Valley have voluntarily frozen all admissions. Mill Town of Amesbury was put in a DPH-imposed freeze, citing immediate jeopardy.

The state is also in communication with Blupoint Healthcare regarding its financial issues, as it owes the town of South Hadley $160,000 in back taxes, not including other vendor and utility fees.

State Rep. Dan Carey, D-Easthampton, has been critical of the situation, but says the actions are a good first step.

“When I first heard about it, it sounded terrible. And when I learned more, it sounded even worse,” he said. “And so we need to make sure that the residents are cared for, that the employees are taken care of, getting the paychecks that they deserve that they haven't been getting, and making sure that the operator is being held accountable.”

Carey also says he has been in communication with the state.

“They've been attentive throughout,” he said. Carey continued, “...We'll continue to keep working with them to make sure that it remains staffed at an adequate level.”

In a statement to NEPM the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said, “The priority for the Healey-Driscoll administration is to ensure that safe, high-quality care is provided for all nursing home residents. DPH remains actively engaged in this matter, conducting daily calls with facility staff as well as ownership of the facilities, and providing staff and other supports at the facilities.”

It continues, “As staffing constraints grow, DPH is now engaging the Medical Reserve Corps and looking for additional volunteers to continue to provide safe, high-quality care for residents at these facilities. We are in daily communication with Blupoint Healthcare and nursing home staff and will continue to provide assistance and monitor the situation.”

Blupoint Healthcare did not respond to a request for comment.