Western Massachusetts voters head to the polls, want their 'voices heard'

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown,
Nancy Eve CohenJill Kaufman
Published September 3, 2024 at 4:41 PM EDT
Twins Dametrice Brown and James Johnson voted in Springfield on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Twins Dametrice Brown and James Johnson voted in Springfield on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Elias Lefferman, of Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and his dog Mary Lou outside a polling place on Sept. 3, 2024.
Elias Lefferman, of Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and his dog Mary Lou outside a polling place on Sept. 3, 2024.
The polling place at JFK Middle School in Northampton, Mass.
The polling place at JFK Middle School in Northampton, Mass.
The polling place at JFK Middle School in Northampton, Mass.
The polling place at JFK Middle School in Northampton, Mass.
Paulena and Gerald Bergeron voted in Hampden 11th district on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. They say it's important for everyone to make their voices heard.
Paulena and Gerald Bergeron voted in Hampden 11th district on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. They say it's important for everyone to make their voices heard.
Andrea Guard stands outside a polling location in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Andrea Guard stands outside a polling location in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Paulena and Gerald Bergeron voted in Hampden 11th district on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. They say it's important for everyone to make their voices heard.
Paulena and Gerald Bergeron voted in Hampden 11th district on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. They say it's important for everyone to make their voices heard.
Jynai McDonald and Juan Ramos Cotto of Springfield outside a polling location in Springfield, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Jynai McDonald and Juan Ramos Cotto of Springfield outside a polling location in Springfield, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Springfield teacher Winifred Scalise voted on primary day in Springfield, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Springfield teacher Winifred Scalise voted on primary day in Springfield, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Ali Haqq, of Springfield, voted at Rebecca M. Johnson School on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Ali Haqq, of Springfield, voted at Rebecca M. Johnson School on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

There are still a few hours before the polls close for Massachusetts primary elections Tuesday. In western Massachusetts there are several contested races and voters have been making their way to the polls since 7 a.m.

In Stockbridge Town Clerk Theresa Imolini said voter turnout has been brisk.

"It's been very steady. Last time I was downstairs it looked like almost 200 in person today," she said, adding that 300 early ballots were already processed. That's 30% of Stockbridge's registered voters casting a ballot by about 2 p.m.

Imolini said she's not surprised and she expects residents will show up after work.

"They'll come out. You know we've got two candidates. It's important," she said.

That's two candidates from Stockbridge, and a third from Great Barrington, running to fill the seat of State representative Smitty Pignatelli, who is serving his final term on Beacon Hill after two decades in office.

As voters consider the three candidates for state representative— Leigh Davis, Jamie Minacci and Patrick White — the cost of housing resonates across towns and generations.

Tilo Jackson, 32, and 35 year-old Samantha Stier, sat in a shady spot after voting in Lee, while their baby Xena took a nap.

"It's just almost impossible to find a house that would fit, like a family, that's affordable for us at this time. So, yeah. Making housing for locals, local families more affordable," Stier, said.

Jackson agreed.

"Our house is small and getting smaller by the minute, and we've been trying to find another one. And it's very expensive and like, unreasonable to be able to afford right now," he said.

Over in Stockbridge retiree Bill Sheridan sported an "I voted" sticker. He worked for 37 years in maintenance in a paper factory, and also points to housing for his family.

"I've been here all my life, you know and the kids, my grandkids grew up here. And there's really not too much here to offer for them, for housing, you know, jobs, they go different places for jobs. So that's that's definitely needed," he said.

In Lee, 79 year-old Kathy Hall said she's concerned about safety when General Electric removes PCBs from the Housatonic River.

"How do we make sure when GE starts digging stuff up, that we're not impacted by it, that we're not going to have cancer?" she said.

The winner of Tuesday's race will run against independent Marybeth Mitts in November.

Springfield democrats have two contested races to vote in for the primary. Incumbent state Sen. Adam Gomez is running against Malo Brown, and incumbent state Rep. Bud Williams is running against Johnnie McKnight for the seat.

Paulena Bergeron is a personal care assistant who came out to vote at Rebecca Johnson school with her husband.

"We need new leadership in Springfield. The older members that are sitting there doing absolutely nothing. I am tired of it. I want something done in our city. And that's why I'm here voting. And I'm going to make everybody in my household vote," she said.

Dametrice Brown, an IT technician, is a Republican who considers it her right and obligation to vote, even though there is only one contested race in her party's primary U.S. Senate candidate.

"Around the table and dinner time venting has no merit. If you don't back it up with coming into the polls and and letting your voice be formally heard," he said.

Polls close at 8 p.m.
