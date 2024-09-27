© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Sheriff drunk driving arrest, dipping MCAS scores, huge Big E crowds

By Carrie Saldo
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:58 AM EDT
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman; Clarence Fanto (not pictured), Berkshire Eagle reporter and columnist; and Heather Morrison, MassLive managing news producer.
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi exits the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday, September 23, 2024, after he was arraigned on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The 2023 Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, will take place between Sept. 15 and Oct. 1, 2023.
As Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi returns to work after his arrest for driving while intoxicated, panelists discuss what’s to come as this news develops.

Ethel Rosenberg, along with her husband Julius, were the first American civilians to be executed for conspiracy to commit espionage for the Soviet Union. A recently declassified memo clears Ethel Rosenberg from the crime, and her family here in western Massachusetts wants the government to exonerate her.

What is behind dipping scores Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS)? We dig in and find out.

Plus, The Big E sees record-breaking attendance causing safety concerns.

This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman; Clarence Fanto, Berkshire Eagle reporter and columnist; and Heather Morrison, MassLive managing news producer.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
