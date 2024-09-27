Sheriff drunk driving arrest, dipping MCAS scores, huge Big E crowds

As Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi returns to work after his arrest for driving while intoxicated , panelists discuss what’s to come as this news develops.

Ethel Rosenberg, along with her husband Julius, were the first American civilians to be executed for conspiracy to commit espionage for the Soviet Union. A recently declassified memo clears Ethel Rosenberg from the crime, and her family here in western Massachusetts wants the government to exonerate her.

What is behind dipping scores Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System ( MCAS )? We dig in and find out.

Plus, The Big E sees record-breaking attendance causing safety concerns.