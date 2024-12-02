Massachusetts funds outdoor recreation events for groups who have had limited access

Massachusetts is funding events that increase access to outdoor recreational activities. Seventeen groups that serve low-income residents, people of color, those living with disabilities and people from the LGBTQ+ community received state grants.

The goal of the funding is to help more residents participate and feel comfortable spending time in nature.

Paul Jahnige, director of the Massachusetts Office of Outdoor Recreation, said the funding will boost inclusive and accessible outdoor activities, such as rowing, paddling, river rafting, hunting and fishing.

"Getting outside in nature is really an important public health benefit — both physical health and mental health. And when everybody doesn't have access to to getting outside, it really becomes an environmental justice and equity issue," he said.

Groups in western Massachusetts received grants ranging from $5,640 to $10,000.

The Berkshire Black Economic Council received a $10,000 grant. Executive Director A.J. Encill said the council wants to teach young people how to safely hike, fish and hunt.

"There's some stigma about being Black or brown and being in the woods and whether or not it's for us or whether or not it's safe. But we're looking to debunk those myths and misconceptions by implementing new programs that will be transformational," he said.

The state also funded Seeing Rainbow, a trans-led nonprofit in Berkshire County that holds weekly hikes.

Holyoke Rows received a grant to enhance its annual rowing regatta.

Pride Day on the River, a volunteer-led group, got a grant for its annual rafting and kayaking event on the Deerfield River, which celebrates diversity on the river.