Baystate Health, Wellpoint health insurance reach contract agreement

State and city employees in western Massachusetts who have Wellpoint health insurance will continue to have access to Baystate hospitals and doctors under a new agreement.

Last week both Wellpoint, which administers state and municipal health plans, and Baystate said they were at a contract impasse.

The insurer said Baystate was charging excessive fees, at least for western Mass.

Meanwhile, Baystate — which has been going through financial difficulties — said their rates were low compared to other providers.

The impasse meant thousands of western Mass patients risked losing access to the region’s largest healthcare provider starting January 1st.

But this week the two companies announced they had reached a multi-year agreement so Wellpoint customers would continue to be covered for Baystate services.

The statement gave no details, including how much each side compromised on rates. Spokespeople for Baystate and Wellpoint said they are not sharing specifics of the agreement.