Easthampton tenants get 35% rent increase after apartment complex sells for $4M

Tenants at an apartment complex in Easthampton, Massachusetts, are facing a large rent increase that goes into effect next month.

For some, the increase at Pleasant View Apartments is nearly 35%.

Katherine Zanetta, 47, a single mother and public school teacher, has lived in her apartment about five years. She used to pay $1,150 for a two-bedroom apartment. In mid-November she learned the rent would be raised to $1,550 on Feb. 1. Tenants were given 17 days to sign a new lease.

Katherine Zanetta / Katherine Zanetta Tenants at Pleasant View Apartments in Easthampton received this rental increase notice from property managers, A Better Way, in November 2024.

"I just feel bereft," Zanetta said. "I work hard and I can't provide a safe, secure, affordable, sustainable home for my child and myself. And that's just shocking to me."

Another tenant, 66-year-old Nancy Dorian, who lives off of social security and a part-time job, said she feels scared she will be "chasing rent increases for the rest of her life."

"I'm barely squeaking by. The $400 increase is just putting me over the edge," Dorian said.

She said it's difficult to find another apartment.

The property manager, A Better Way, said they were not allowed to discuss anything to do with the apartments.

Easthampton's community social worker, Elizabeth Plouffe, said the city reached out to one of the new owners and asked for a meeting before the rent increase went into effect, but a meeting hasn't been scheduled yet.

Pleasantview Residences LLC bought the 33-unit apartment complex for $4 million in November 2024, according to records with the Hampshire Registry of Deeds.

According to a filing with the Corporations Division of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the LLC is managed by Daniel Scherban and Joseph Scherban from New Haven, Connecticut.