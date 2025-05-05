© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands march and cheer at Hampshire Pride parade in Northampton

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published May 5, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
Several thousand people attended the 2025 Hampshire Pride parade and festival in Northampton, Mass.
1 of 4  — pride photo - marching.jpg
Several thousand people attended the 2025 Hampshire Pride parade and festival in Northampton, Mass.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Several thousand people attended the 2025 Hampshire Pride parade and festival in Northampton, Mass.
2 of 4  — pride photo - headphones.jpg
Several thousand people attended the 2025 Hampshire Pride parade and festival in Northampton, Mass.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Several thousand people attended the 2025 Hampshire Pride parade and festival in Northampton, Mass.
3 of 4  — pride photo - downtown.jpg
Several thousand people attended the 2025 Hampshire Pride parade and festival in Northampton, Mass.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Olivia Nied (right) and Leah Dion were among those attending the 2025 Hampshire Pride parade and festival in Northampton, Mass.
4 of 4  — pride photo - Olivia Nied and Leah.jpg
Olivia Nied (right) and Leah Dion were among those attending the 2025 Hampshire Pride parade and festival in Northampton, Mass.
Karen Brown / NEPM

Thousands of celebrants took part in the annual Hampshire Pride parade and festival Saturday in Northampton Massachusetts.

A mile-long procession of rainbow-clad, sign-toting people marched through downtown to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Many said they wanted to show support for trans people in particular, in light of the Trump administration’s hostility towards trans rights and gender-affirming care.

“It's like a celebration in terms of resistance, I would say, especially given all of the anti-trans legislation, and all of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in general,” said Olivia Nied, who was cheering from the sidewalk. “I think that's a big thing with the queer community in general.”

The annual Hampshire Pride parade, which began in 1982, usually takes place before the traditional Pride month of June, although it skipped a few years recently.

Police estimated up to 10,000 people attended this year’s event.
Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMASSACHUSETTSCIVIL RIGHTSARTS & CULTURE
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown
Related Content