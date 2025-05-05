Thousands march and cheer at Hampshire Pride parade in Northampton

Thousands of celebrants took part in the annual Hampshire Pride parade and festival Saturday in Northampton Massachusetts.

A mile-long procession of rainbow-clad, sign-toting people marched through downtown to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Many said they wanted to show support for trans people in particular, in light of the Trump administration’s hostility towards trans rights and gender-affirming care.

“It's like a celebration in terms of resistance, I would say, especially given all of the anti-trans legislation, and all of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in general,” said Olivia Nied, who was cheering from the sidewalk. “I think that's a big thing with the queer community in general.”

The annual Hampshire Pride parade, which began in 1982, usually takes place before the traditional Pride month of June, although it skipped a few years recently.

Police estimated up to 10,000 people attended this year’s event.

