Big E 2025: Local vendors offer up new sweet, savory treats

The Big E kicks off tomorrow in West Springfield for its 17-day run. It's one of the biggest fairs in the country, and event officials say it routinely brings in more than a million people each year to western Massachusetts.

That influx of people means more business not just for the Big E itself, but also the surrounding region.

Brett Albert owns Rumspringa Books on Main Street in Springfield, not far from the fairgrounds. He says that money from incoming tourists helps local business thrive.

"Tourism dollars are just so critical to the continued growth of both Downtown Springfield, the renaissance we're going thru down here, as well as just broader small business development in Western Mass. You know, bring it on.," he said.

The Eastern States Exposition announced back in July that the Big E's 2024 season had an economic impact of more than a billion dollars across New England.

The 17-day fair held will also feature a variety of local vendors offering up everything from deep fried candy bars to a drink inspired by the Dreamworks classic "Shrek."

Ela Kozuv, 11, created a mocktail for kids and anyone else who wants a fun drink at the fair, with no alcohol. Ela's father owns V-One Vodka based in Hadley.

"This drink is called 'Shrek's Swamp Water' and there's like the sour mix you put in, then pineapple juice, blue Curacao, some coconut water and top it off with some Sprite, and then add some of the Haribo gummy frogs on the top to give it that, like swampy theme," she said.

Joe Deedy, owner of Moolicious Farm in Southwick, said he felt the pressure to create an interesting desserts that will draw attention.

"Oh absolutely, this year we did. This is Plan B, Plan A ended up in the dumster," he said. And that Plan B is a chicken nugget shaped ice cream, flavored with maple bacon, for the adventurous eaters.

Eastern States Exposition Gene Cassidy said beyond the food and fun, the fair is all about agriculture and highlighting small businesses.

"The Eastern States Exposition was originally named the Eastern States Agricultural and Industrial Exposition. So we were here to celebrate agriculture and the industry of our region," he said. "We talk a lot about agriculture, to be sure, and all of our program really funds our agricultural mission. But we're here to celebrate and promote business, incubate business, create jobs to lift the economy and build a better world, in here in Greater Springfield, most of all, but for all of New England."

The fair runs until September 28th.