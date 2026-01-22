WMass residents join national protests against ICE, Trump policies

Protesters gathered in front of Holyoke City Hall Tuesday night, as part of nationwide demonstrations marking the first year of President Donald Trump's second term.

Residents held signs that largely targeted Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, calling for them to leave Minneapolis after an agent shot and killed a woman, Renee Good, there earlier this month.

Protest organizer Ariel Feliciano said ICE is operating without accountability, under an administration that doesn't care if people are hurt or killed.

"We're seeing levels of violence -- and taking full ownership over that violence with pride — that we really haven't seen as openly on social media in the past," they said. "I mean, the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have Instagram accounts where they post memes about the people they murder."

The protest comes as some Massachusetts officials brace for more ICE activity in the state. Cities like Boston have become federal targets due to sanctuary city policies that limit cooperation with immigration agents. In Western Massachusetts both Northampton and Amherst are sanctuary cities.