Longtime Holyoke educator 'excited' to take on superintendent role

Holyoke's newly selected school superintendent, Jackie Glasheen, says she's excited the district is back under local control after being in state receivership for a little more than a decade.

At an event in Holyoke Tuesday, Glasheen, who currently serves as the assistant superintendent, and has been with the district for more than 30 years, says she's ready to work with school committee members to "set policy to better educational practices" for students.

"While I've been here a really long time, and I know a lot of things, there's a lot of things I don't know. So I got to get a really strong lay of the land, then we'll set some priorities as a community," she said."

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia says Glasheen is the right person for the job. The pair have a long history.

"I've known Jackie Glasheen since I was in middle school when she was teaching there," he said. "Being able to partner with her through the ranks now, even as mayor and her previous roles and then currently as assistant superintendent, Jackie is the the daughter of Holyoke who went up the ranks."

She will become the first superintendent since the district regained local control last year after nearly a decade in receivership. Current receiver Anthony Soto decided not to apply for the job. He will remain in the district as the the chief financial officer.

Garcia said he is grateful for Soto's leadership as well.

"He was what we needed at that time when he served in our district," he said. "Receiver, superintendent, whatever people are saying, in my eyes, he was our first Puerto Rican superintendent in the district."

Garcia said Glasheen is what the district needs now.

"Se has had enough experience that's given her a very unique perspective on how to lead this district for what we need right now," he said.

Glasheen will continue her assistant superintendent duties until the school committee finalizes her contract. Her projected start date is July 1.