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Springfield Museums 'Festival of Flowers' highlights artistry of local florists

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published April 10, 2026 at 1:08 PM EDT
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
1 of 5  — Screenshot 2026-04-09 at 11.44.01 AM.png
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
Media Lab / NEPM
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
2 of 5  — 20250406_153800.jpg
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
Media Lab / NEPM
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
3 of 5  — Screenshot 2026-04-09 at 11.42.56 AM.png
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
Media Lab / NEPM
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
4 of 5  — 20250406_152104.jpg
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
Media Lab / NEPM
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
5 of 5  — Screenshot 2026-04-09 at 11.44.59 AM.png
The annual Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums will run through April 12, 2026.
Media Lab / NEPM

Springfield Museums is highlighting local florists at the annual Festival of Flowers which kicked off yesterday.

There will be around 50 arrangements on display with 60 participants.

Larissa Murray, with the Springfield Museums, says in addition to florists, they'll be featuring students from Chicopee Comprehensive High School and the UMass Stockbridge Floral Design School.

"I think it's great to to feature everyone within the floral industry. So not only the florists, which we're so grateful to have their participation and promote their businesses, but also the garden club members who are just volunteers who are doing this out of the goodness of their heart."

Murray says the event also brings in a variety of new visitors from across western Massachusetts to the museums. The arrangements are generally inspired by art pieces in each of the four museums located at the Quadrangle. The arrangements will be on display until Sunday.

NEPM's Media Lab Intern Liam Reilly contributed to this report.

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Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSBUSINESS & ECONOMYARTS & CULTURE
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
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