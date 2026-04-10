Springfield Museums 'Festival of Flowers' highlights artistry of local florists

Springfield Museums is highlighting local florists at the annual Festival of Flowers which kicked off yesterday.

There will be around 50 arrangements on display with 60 participants.

Larissa Murray, with the Springfield Museums, says in addition to florists, they'll be featuring students from Chicopee Comprehensive High School and the UMass Stockbridge Floral Design School.

"I think it's great to to feature everyone within the floral industry. So not only the florists, which we're so grateful to have their participation and promote their businesses, but also the garden club members who are just volunteers who are doing this out of the goodness of their heart."

Murray says the event also brings in a variety of new visitors from across western Massachusetts to the museums. The arrangements are generally inspired by art pieces in each of the four museums located at the Quadrangle. The arrangements will be on display until Sunday.

NEPM's Media Lab Intern Liam Reilly contributed to this report.