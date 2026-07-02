Sarno says city 'shunned' as state announces location for $600M courthouse

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is expressing frustration after the Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) announced Thursday it has selected a former medical building on Liberty Street as the location for the new Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

Sarno, who supported a project in Riverfront Park, across from the existing courthouse, said the new location is not in the best interest of the city. He said with his preferred location the city would have created additional housing and more.

"You're going to get a courthouse. You're not going to get a housing component. You're not going to get a retail component. You're not going to get a mini marina," he said.

Sarno said the city and local developers were "shunned" in the process and the location was selected because it is the cheapest.

"I just think that they went with... the lowest price. And you've got to be careful. You get what you pay for," he said. "You shun local developers... Boston powerbrokers dictating what Springfield should do. I think we know what's best for the city of Springfield. I'd love to be able to dictate some stuff to Boston if I could too, but I don't. I stay in my lane."

DCAMM officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a prepared statement DCAMM Commissioner Adam Baacke said the procurement process was competitive.

The Liberty Junction Team emerged as the best value proposal in the eyes of the Trial Court,” Baacke said. “Their experience, an efficient layout that effectively meets functional and security requirements, a downtown location that can catalyze revitalization, and the project's comparative cost savings make this an excellent outcome for the Commonwealth and the Springfield community.”

Liberty Junction includes FD Stonewater based out of Arlington, Virginia. Several companies within its team are Boston- based including CoJo Partners, a minority-owned development firm and Suffolk Construction.

The $600 million renovation project drew 10 proposals last fall. DCAMM officials say the new location has accessible parking, is located right across the street from Union Station with 21 bus routes and is still downtown and near the highway.

DCAAM officials said the selection committee included members from the Trial Court and DCAMM staff. They visited all of the proposed sites and reviewed each proposal against criteria outlined in the Request for Proposals (RFP), including location, cost, project delivery schedule, and overall value to the state.

The current building has suffered from mold, poor ventilation and other issues, which some workers say have caused health problems for them.

This is a developing story.