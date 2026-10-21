Democratic US Rep. Richard Neal, Independent challenger Nadia Milleron spar at televised debate

In a debate Wednesday on WWLP TV, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D- Springfield and his Independent challenger Nadia Milleron accused one another of misrepresenting the other's views.

The longtime incumbent, who won the Democratic primary in September, said he was proud of supporting the Affordable Care Act and promoting the child tax credit.

But Milleron said Neal’s many corporate donations have made him beholden to health insurers. She wants to pass Medicare for All legislation and to eliminate the income tax for those making less than $100,000 dollars a year; Neal opposes both measures.

Meanwhile Neal accused Milleron, whose husband works in the Trump administration, of having ties to MAGA Republicans.

"Her mailing address at her home has been MAGA-based," he said. "Project 2025 was a mailing address at her home."

But Milleron said that was a misrepresentation.

"He is distorting what is actually real to make me look like I'm MAGA," she said. "I can't be MAGA. I didn't vote for Trump and I wouldn't support him in any way."

Milleron said she was frustrated the debate was only 30 minutes long. Although Neal claimed he was willing to debate longer, the TV station said his campaign staff insisted on a half hour only.