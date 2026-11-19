College students across the country are struggling to afford not only paying their tuition, but also covering grocery costs, gas, and other daily expenses.

In Massachusetts, the need for free food has soared with many colleges seeing an uptick in their campus pantry use. All week, we're taking a closer look at hunger and specifically how UMass Amherst, Springfield Technical Community College, and Elms College are assessing food insecurity among their student population.

UMass Amherst model

Jake Krain, manager of the UMass Amherst food pantry, is stocking one of their three industrial fridges with halal meat.

If you’re a student or faculty member on campus, you can register at the pantry to pick up that meat and any other food item for free.

“We have a bunch of fresh produce, which we're really proud of. We have dairy, cheese, eggs, meat, your staples like flour and pasta or not flour today, but pasta and rice and bread,” Krain said.

They also have gluten free and lactose free options.

The pantry, which replicates a grocery store, is in partnership with the Amherst Survival Center and was placed near the Isenberg School of Management on campus for student convenience.

Carleen Basler, director of the Amherst Survival Center, said the UMass pantry works with local farms to get freshly grown produce and meats for students and faculty.

“You come in and you see local produce, you see local milk, you see bread from our local bakeries. And that has an extreme amount of dignity to it, right? This is what you would find at the farmer's market on Saturday. You're also going to find it here at the campus pantry,” Basler said. “And that's just a wonderful way in which people can access all the gifts that come from our larger Western mass food systems.”

Basler underscores the growing need of campus pantries right now with 2 in 5 undergraduates across the country experiencing food insecurity.

“We are also seeing that [statistic] for graduate students and graduate student families and masters PhDs, people affiliated with the university, you're adding children to that equation. All the other things, right? In addition to books, in addition to housing, living in the Amherst area is extremely expensive,” Basler said. “So a lot of the students who come here and provide the richness and beautiful texture of this community are also struggling in ways that often go unseen.”

National data from Temple University shows food insecurity for students is not just a temporary disruption or a product of short-term economic hurdles. Rather, the data suggests, it is a persistent challenge that follows many students throughout their college careers. This has been exacerbated with federal defunding to food assistance programs like SNAP, Jake Krain said.

“Anecdotally at the desk, a lot of students in particular talked about [how they] got taken off SNAP and things like that. And so there's all these pressures. Housing is difficult and expensive. Their benefits are getting cut back. And so all of those things combined, we are definitely seeing a pretty steady increase in people coming to the campus pantry,” Krain said.

Anyone affiliated with UMass can visit the pantry and sign up based on their household size or how many people they’re feeding. Then, they get a set number of points to use for the month. So, for instance, one person gets 70 points a month with food items like frozen protein set to 3 points and bread set at 2 points.

“We have so much winter squash being donated from local farms right now that we don't want to see go to waste. So we have a star on it. And that's really lovely because people can get a lot of squash right now. That's just one point,” Krain said.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts donates the bulk of food to the pantry in addition to local farm contributions and campus donations. UMass Amherst officials say the pantry’s total operating budget is $600,000 dollars.

STCC pantry features online ordering

While the campus pantry at UMass just got underway last year , the pantry at Springfield Technical Community College has been operating for several years now. Formally known as the Ram Cupboard, the updated Ram Mini Mart has a robust online system that allows students and faculty to select available food items.

“Students have referenced it as Instacart model where we’re essentially like a free convenience store on campus,” José López-Figueroa, director for STCC’s Center for Access Services, said.

“Whatever is online is live on shelf. Online, there's different like aisles and they go through and they shop, they'll add, you know, milk, macaroni and cheese, rice, beans, all your very standard shelf stable grocery items. In addition to some refrigerated items. We do have eggs, cheese. Sometimes we'll have cold cut meats,” López-Figueroa said.

And they offer frozen items, which students and faculty can opt to have stored in a temperature controlled locker on campus.

López-Figueroa said the need has tripled since they launched the Ram Mini Mart in 2023.

“Our first year of operation, we had just shy of a thousand orders or a thousand students placing orders. We saw a 204% increase to now,” López-Figueroa said. “So we are now getting over 3,000 orders annually. And a lot of that has to do with the online ordering service that now they don't need to come to the office to ask for food. It combats the stigma. They just go online and shop.”

And, López-Figueroa said, they have a registered nutritionist on campus who organizes cooking classes using food items from the Ram Mini Mart to help students get ideas on how to make healthy meals from food they can access.

Karen O’Hare Charles runs what’s called “Cooking with CAS” sessions. Charles said she recently had a tomato soup and grilled cheese class where she demonstrated how to transform canned tomatoes, water, and some basic seasonings into a soup and pair it with a grilled cheese sandwich.

“An important aspect of this program is just building community,” Charles said. “So when I run these sessions, yes, I am the nutrition expert. I'm the expert in what's available at the Ram Mini Mart, but I really lean on the students. They have a lot of valuable experience. They're part of the learning and sharing of ideas in those sessions.”

López-Figueroa said their current operating budget is between $35-$40,000 a year.

Elms launches pantry after student 'in dire straits' seeks help

And like Springfield Technical Community College, the folks over at Elms College, a private college in Chicopee, are making a campus pantry work with the resources they have.

The Blazer Basket food pantry run by assistant director of online program support, Wanda Banks, said the pantry, which opened last February, came out of student need.

“A student came to me and was in dire straits. She was changing jobs, changing apartments and needed help, needed help on food services. And we just didn't have anything at that time.”

So, she started doing some research on different programs the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts offers and found a college grant they could apply for. She quickly found a space in the campus center to house the pantry.

“Within the first week we opened, we had 45 students a week. I would say, um, it would be right now we're serving 2 to 300 a week,” Banks said.

Banks said they’re funded entirely by the Food Bank grants and donations. She said she’s hoping to get another refrigerator to house different kinds of fruits and vegetables as well as a freezer to hold frozen items because those go quickly.

Banks runs the pantry with the help of two volunteers.

Summer Smith, a post-baccalaureate student and volunteer who used the pantry, greets students and faculty as they walk in.

“Most people come in, they'll even comment like this one bag at the grocery store would be $60,” Smith said. “And it's like, I already paying for classes where I already have student debt. This is such a big help, so that's always nice to know that we can take a little bit of a financial burden off. And they also have said just location. Some students don't have cars, so like they can't go to the grocery store without getting an Uber. And then instead, now they can come on downstairs to the pantry.”

At all three campuses, college officials have been able to identify and address this growing need. And with an unexpected surprise, grow a community of people who are committed to getting through these challenging times together.