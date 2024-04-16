© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6208 | 55m 42s

Some 74% of Israelis oppose striking Iran if it harms Israel’s security alliances. A former IDF intelligence chief weighs in. Tareq Abu Azzoum has been reporting from Gaza since the war began and recently spoke to Christiane from Rafah about the importance of bearing witness. Akbar Shaheed Ahmed, HuffPost Senior Diplomatic Correspondent, has interviewed two of Hamas’ leaders and joins the show.

Aired: 04/16/24
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2024
Mark Esper; Mohammed Shia al-Sudani; Simon Harris; Jonathan Vigliotti
Episode: S2024 E6207 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2024
Daniel C. Kurtzer; Neal Katyal; Eddie Glaude Jr.
Episode: S2024 E6206 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 12, 2024
Mary Ziegler; Tom Perriello; Percival Everett; Bill Clinton; Tony Blair; Bertie Ahern
Episode: S2024 E6205 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2024
Joey Jackson and Ann Olivarius; Yusef Salaam; Juliette Kayyem
Episode: S2024 E6204 | 55:53
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2024
Bernie Sanders; Michelle O’Neill; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2024 E6203 | 55:22
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2024
Wendy Sherman; Michael Douglas; Judy Craymer
Episode: S2024 E6202 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2024
Brian Greene; Sharone Lifschitz; Nada Bashir; David Autor
Episode: S2024 E6201 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53