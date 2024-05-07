© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6224 | 55m 37s

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expresses concern over the endurance of Ukraine's allies at a time when his troops need weapons. Director Jonathan Glazer speaks about his Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning film "The Zone of Interest." Haaretz Editor-in-Chief, Aluf Benn discusses his recent piece, "Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the Price of Neglect."

Aired: 05/01/24
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6222 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6223 | 55:53
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6221 | 55:44
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2024
Rabbi Sharon Brous; Sanam Vakil; Kenneth Stern
Episode: S2024 E6218 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2024
Riyad Mansour; Robert Kagan; Stuart Stevens
Episode: S2024 E6217 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2024
Amit Segal; Isabella Ramirez; Cameron Russell
Episode: S2024 E6216 | 55:53
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
April 26, 2024
Michael Stuhlbarg; Rupert Goold; Michael Arceneaux; Andrew Mlangeni; Peter Hain
Episode: S2024 E6215 | 55:35
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2024
Emily Bazelon; Rose Gottemoeller; Harriet Harman; Kate Manne
Episode: S2024 E6214 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2024
David Lammy; Salman Rushdie; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E6213 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2024
Catherine Colonna; David Vardanyan; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Oksana Lyniv
Episode: S2024 E6212 | 55:53