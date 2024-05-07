May 2, 2024

Extra
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
Audra McDonald, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim discuss their earliest memory of R&H.
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Audra McDonald performs "Cornet Man" and explains her special connection to the song.
Audra McDonald performs "Will He Like Me?" from "She Loves Me."
Audra McDonald performs "I Could Have Danced All Night" from "My Fair Lady."
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Philippe Lazzarini; Lawrence Wright; Dr. Jonathan Metzl
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Rabbi Sharon Brous; Sanam Vakil; Kenneth Stern
Riyad Mansour; Robert Kagan; Stuart Stevens
Amit Segal; Isabella Ramirez; Cameron Russell
Michael Stuhlbarg; Rupert Goold; Michael Arceneaux; Andrew Mlangeni; Peter Hain
Emily Bazelon; Rose Gottemoeller; Harriet Harman; Kate Manne