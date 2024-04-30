© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

May 1, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6218 | 55m 53s

Last week, Rabbi Sharon Brous visited both Columbia and UCLA to witness the protests and speaks with Christiane about her experience. Sanam Vakil, Director of the Middle East program at Chatham House think tank, joins Christiane to discuss possible avenues of progress in the region. Lawyer Kenneth Stern wrote the working definition of “antisemitism,” which he now believes is being weaponized.

Aired: 04/30/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Sneak Peek at Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
Clip: S51 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
A Star-Studded Performance of "Edelweiss"
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
Clip: S51 E22 | 2:28
Watch 2:36
Great Performances
Patrick Wilson Performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin"
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
Clip: S51 E22 | 2:36
Watch 1:59
Great Performances
Broadway Stars' Earliest Memory of Rodgers & Hammerstein
Audra McDonald, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim discuss their earliest memory of R&H.
Clip: S51 E22 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Preview: S42 E17 | 0:30
Watch 2:20
American Experience
Trailer | The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Preview: S36 E5 | 2:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Preview: S25 E17 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "I Could Have Danced All Night"
Audra McDonald performs "I Could Have Danced All Night" from "My Fair Lady."
Clip: S51 E20 | 2:33
Watch 3:05
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "Will He Like Me?"
Audra McDonald performs "Will He Like Me?" from "She Loves Me."
Clip: S51 E20 | 3:05
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
What is Audra McDonald's Connection to "Cornet Man"?
Audra McDonald performs "Cornet Man" and explains her special connection to the song.
Clip: S51 E20 | 3:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2024
Riyad Mansour; Robert Kagan; Stuart Stevens
Episode: S2024 E6217 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2024
Amit Segal; Isabella Ramirez; Cameron Russell
Episode: S2024 E6216 | 55:53
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
April 26, 2024
Michael Stuhlbarg; Rupert Goold; Michael Arceneaux; Andrew Mlangeni; Peter Hain
Episode: S2024 E6215 | 55:35
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2024
Emily Bazelon; Rose Gottemoeller; Harriet Harman; Kate Manne
Episode: S2024 E6214 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2024
David Lammy; Salman Rushdie; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E6213 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2024
Catherine Colonna; David Vardanyan; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Oksana Lyniv
Episode: S2024 E6212 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2024
Kori Schake; Nathalie Tocci; Abrahm Lustgarten; Zoya El-Miari
Episode: S2024 E6211 | 55:53
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 19, 2024
Maj. Gen Amos Yadlin; Ray Takeyh; Oleksandra Matviichuk; Bill Weir
Episode: S2024 E6210 | 55:44
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
April 18, 2024
Petr Pavel; David Sanger; Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2024 E6209 | 55:27
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2024
Tamir Hayman; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Akbar Shahid Ahmed
Episode: S2024 E6208 | 55:42