April 30, 2025

The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
Go behind the curtain of the Tony-winning "Girl from the North Country."
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Lise Davidsen stars in the title role and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Lise Davidsen performs the title character’s Act II aria from "Tosca."
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Jill Lepore and Timothy Garton Ash; Isobel Yeung; Elie Mystal
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
Andrew Coyne; Amos Harel; Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf; Dinaw Mengestu; Daniel Kritenbrink
Susan Glasser; Dennis Ross; Mary Ziegler; Perri Peltz and Matthew Bergman
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pederson; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice