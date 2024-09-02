August 21, 2024

Extra
What happens when the president is unable to serve? Explore the dramatic period between 1963 and 197
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Angel Blue sings an excerpt of Magda's Act I aria, "Chi il bel sogno di Doretta."
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther.”
Rob Marshall recounts the touching moment when Blake Edwards gifted him his viewfinder.
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Mallory McMorrow; Jeremy Diamond; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Michael Moritz
Rep. Dean Phillips; Jaha Dukureh; Liz Goodwin
Gina McCarthy; Caitlin Dickerson; Lynsey Addario; Demis Hassabis
Rahm Emanuel; Anna Ardin; Nate Silver
Yuli Novak; Darren Walker; Amanda Carpenter
Maria Corina Machado; Jeremy Diamond; Guy Zur; Jonathan Kanter
John Sullivan; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; Masha Gessen