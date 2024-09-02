© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 21, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7038 | 55m 28s

We get analysis from the Democratic National Convention with reporter Kevin Liptak. "West Wing" stars discuss the show's legacy. John Giles, Republican mayor of Mesa, AZ, on why he pledged his support to Kamala Harris. For many Americans, immigration is becoming a top concern. Veronica Escobar is a Democratic Congresswoman from the border town of El Paso, TX and joins the show to discuss.

Aired: 08/20/24
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E7046 | 55:41
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2024
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2024 E7045 | 55:27
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2024
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2024 E7044 | 55:43
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 20, 2024
Mallory McMorrow; Jeremy Diamond; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Michael Moritz
Episode: S2024 E7037 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 19, 2024
Rep. Dean Phillips; Jaha Dukureh; Liz Goodwin
Episode: S2024 E7036 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 16, 2024
Gina McCarthy; Caitlin Dickerson; Lynsey Addario; Demis Hassabis
Episode: S2024 E7035 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 15, 2024
Rahm Emanuel; Anna Ardin; Nate Silver
Episode: S2024 E7034 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 14, 2024
Yuli Novak; Darren Walker; Amanda Carpenter
Episode: S2024 E7033 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 13, 2024
Maria Corina Machado; Jeremy Diamond; Guy Zur; Jonathan Kanter
Episode: S2024 E7032 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 12, 2024
John Sullivan; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; Masha Gessen
Episode: S2024 E7031 | 55:47