Amanpour and Company

February 12, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6161 | 55m 30s

Senator Angus King (I-ME) discusses the status of the contentious foreign aid bill, providing aid to Ukraine and Israel. Yael Noy spreads a message of hope and peace amid war in Israel and Gaza. Journalist Sarah Helm offers her take on Israel's offensive in Rafah. Jared Cohen looks at the post-presidencies of seven presidents and the lessons to be taken from them in his book "Life After Power."

Aired: 02/11/24
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2024
Jonathan Blitzer; Nina Khrushcheva; Tom McCarthy and Mark Ruffalo; Calvin Trillin
Episode: S2024 E6160 | 55:22
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 8, 2024
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre
Episode: S2024 E6159 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
Episode: S2024 E6158 | 55:42
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2024
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Episode: S2024 E6157 | 55:53
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2024
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Episode: S2024 E6156 | 55:19
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2024
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Episode: S2024 E6155 | 55:52
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
February 1, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6154 | 55:44
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Alicia Kearns; Rev. Frederick Haynes III
Episode: S2024 E6153 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Rob Reiner; Ai Weiwei
Episode: S2024 E6152 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Kang Kyung-wha; Monica Yunus; Michael Kirk
Episode: S2024 E6151 | 55:53