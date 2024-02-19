© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 20, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6167 | 55m 36s

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expresses concern over the endurance of Ukraine's allies at a time when his troops need weapons. Director Jonathan Glazer speaks about his Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning film "The Zone of Interest." Haaretz Editor-in-Chief, Aluf Benn discusses his recent piece, "Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the Price of Neglect."

Aired: 02/19/24
