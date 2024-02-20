© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 21, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6168 | 55m 41s

Diane Foley joins Christiane to discuss her memoir “American Mother” alongside co-author Colum McCann. Exiled Russian journalist Yevgenia Albats joins the show to discuss the loss of her close friend Alexey Navalny and what it means for the world. Artist in residence at The New York City Ballet discusses his new work "Solitude," dedicated to the victims of war in Ukraine.

Aired: 02/20/24
