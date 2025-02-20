© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 21, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7170 | 55m 47s

New York Times opinion columnist Masha Gessen on Trump's disruptive foreign policy and the limits of executive power. Christiane speaks with European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi onstage at the Munich Security Conference. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) on the consequences of the Trump administration's budget cuts to the Department of Education.

Aired: 02/20/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2025
Boris Bondarev; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Bernadette Atuahene
Episode: S2025 E7169 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2025
Wendy Sherman; Ruth Margalit; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7168 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrea Kendall Taylor; Mohammad Mustafa; Loretta Ross
Episode: S2025 E7167 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2025
Volodymyr Zelensky; Sen. Chris Coons; Mark Rutte; Bill Gates
Episode: S2025 E7166 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2025
Vali Nasr and Elliot Abrams; Fernanda Torres and Walter Salles; Dr. Dhruv Khullar
Episode: S2025 E7165 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2025
Thandiwe Mhlambi; James Kunder; Robert Lighthizer; Joe Wright
Episode: S2025 E7164 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2025
Richard Haass; Jeremy Strong; Sam Fuentes and Kim A. Snyder
Episode: S2025 E7163 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Hossam Zaki; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Noah Feldman; Mohammad Rasoulof
Episode: S2025 E7162 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2025
Andy Beshear; Shiori Ito; Marietje Schaake
Episode: S2025 E7161 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Matthew Bartlett; Mikey Madison; Jonathan Chait
Episode: S2025 E7160 | 55:46